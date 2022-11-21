Swindon nightclub assault leaves man seriously injured
A man suffered serious injuries when he was attacked after leaving a nightclub.
The victim, in his 40s, was assaulted when he left the Tree nightclub in the Old Town area of Swindon at around 04:00 GMT on Saturday.
Wiltshire Police said he was attacked by "several men" in an alleyway which leads from Hoopers Place towards the High Street.
He was seriously injured and taken to hospital.
A police statement said: "Unfortunately, we don't have a description of the attackers, but it is understood there were plenty of people around at this time who may have witnessed what happened."
