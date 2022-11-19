A420: Two arrests after pedestrian struck by car
- Published
Two men have been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The incident happened on the A420 Bristol Road in Chippenham, Wiltshire, shortly before 20:00 GMT on Friday.
One was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a collision and failing to provide a specimen.
The other is being held on suspicion of drug driving and dangerous driving. The pedestrian is thought to have suffered minor injuries.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk