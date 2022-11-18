Royal Wootton Bassett residents object to plan for 450 homes
Residents of a Wiltshire town have objected to a plan to build more than 400 new homes.
Several people on the Royal Wootton Bassett community Facebook page said the plan would put pressure on local facilities and cause heavy traffic.
Developer David Wilson Homes said the new estate would include 40 per cent affordable housing and a primary school.
A public consultation has been launched ahead of a formal planning application.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) one resident wrote: "Please no more houses in this beautiful town. We have hardly any green belt left and the infrastructure is bursting at the seams.
"We need more than a primary school, ie: doctors surgeries, so therefore pharmacies. The secondary school is not big enough now as it is."
Another said: "The traffic is already bad coming out of Woodshaw up to J16, this will only make it 10 times worse. Really can't see how this can go ahead."
David Wilson Homes say 35 per cent of the 450-home site would be dedicated to green spaces like meadows and community orchards.
The parking area would include electric vehicle charging spaces, along with bicycle parking and potentially a park-and-ride facility.
The developer also pledged to create walking and cycling routes into Royal Wootton Bassett town centre, including a new pedestrian crossing.
There are also big changes to surrounding roads proposed, including a new roundabout on Swindon Road to the north of the site.
