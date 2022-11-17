Two arrested as Amesbury cannabis factory raided by police
- Published
Two people have been arrested after 500 cannabis plants were found at an industrial estate.
Police carried out a drugs warrant at a unit at the Beacon Centre, in Amesbury, following a tip-off by members of the public.
A man in his 30s and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and being concerned in the supply of class B drugs.
They are currently in police custody.
The cannabis plants were in various states of cultivation, a police spokesperson said.
Insp Tina Osborn, from Wiltshire Police, said: "It appears that a significant quantity of Class B drugs have been cultivated at this location which will now be removed from circulation.
"Drugs blight our communities and cultivation, and dealing is linked to exploitation of vulnerable people and other crimes.
"We rely on members of the community to act as our eyes and ears. We would urge anyone with concerns about possible drug dealing to report it to us as a priority."
Officers are expected to remain at the scene until Friday.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk