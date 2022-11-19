Titanic memorabilia to be auctioned

Pocket watchHenry Aldridge & Son
A pocket watch belonging to a postal clerk on the Titanic is expected to sell for £70,000-£100,000

Hundreds of thousands of pounds' worth of RMS Titanic memorabilia are being auctioned - 110 years after the ship's tragic sinking.

One of the items is a pocket watch belonging to a postal clerk aboard the ship - valued at £70,000-£100,000.

A first-class menu featuring 'plover on toast' and a list of first-class passengers are also available with an upper estimate of £60,000.

The auction is due to take place later at Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes.

Other items from aboard the Titanic include an ornate dessert plate, a section of a column from the 'à la carte' restaurant, and a postcard from a passenger who died when it sank.

The postcard written by Jacob Christian Milling reads: "Dear Augusta! This is the last thing you will hear from me from this side of the Atlantic. I may send a wireless if it is not too expensive. I am staying at Banen's Hotel, it's not cheap but comfortable.

"From my window, I can see the ship in the dock. How are the old folks? Send them and the children my greetings. Many greetings to all of you. From Jacob."

Henry Aldridge & Son
A list of first-class passengers from the Titanic is expected to sell for up to £60,000

The first-class passenger list being sold belonged to a gambler called George Brereton who went aboard transatlantic liners to try and earn money.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "He's put stars next to the names of the wealthiest people.

"There's one in particular, Charles Hays, who owned the Grand Pacific Railroad in America; very wealthy chap.

"Brereton has written in block capitals below his name, 'MILLIONAIRE'.

Henry Aldridge & Son
A decadent first-class menu from RMS Titanic has an upper estimate of £60,000

"(the list) was in Brereton's pocket when the ship hit the berg and stayed with him until he got safely to New York."

The auctioneer is well-known for selling memorabilia from the doomed passenger ship.

A fur coat owned by a first-class stewardess sold there for £150,000 in 2017.

In the same year, a letter by Titanic passenger Oscar Holverson sold for £126,000.

