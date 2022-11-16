Overnight crash closes the A419 in Swindon
- Published
A major road will be shut for "several hours" after a serious overnight crash, police have warned.
The A419 in Swindon is closed in both directions between the White Hart and Commonhead Interchanges.
National Highways South West said the route will be shut until the early afternoon for investigation work into the collision, which happened at about 02:30 GMT.
The Wanborough Bridge is also closed and diversion routes are in place.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.