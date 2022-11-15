Wiltshire council homes "zero carbon" and "affordable"
- Published
Wiltshire Council's bid to build 1,000 affordable, "zero carbon" homes over the next decade has come a step closer.
Six houses have been finished at a development in Semington, Wiltshire, powered by solar panels and air source heat pumps.
The council said it is an area short of affordable housing compared to the rest of the county.
Four of the homes are low rent housing, and two will be shared ownership homes.
Wiltshire cabinet member for housing, Phil Alford, said: "Affordable housing and tackling the climate emergency are key aims of our business plan, and this development is a clear example of the work we're doing to make that a reality."
The homes are part of the St George's Mead housing development, and will have low running costs.
The council estimates residents could save as much as £600 a year in bills in the "zero carbon" properties.
In 2020 the council committed £195m to building new, energy-efficient council homes up to 2032.
There was also a commitment to invest £289m up to 2032 in improving existing council houses, so they reached a minimum energy performance rating of "B."
Shared ownership is an alternative to renting for someone who can't afford to buy a house outright.
