Driver arrested after pedestrian killed in Wiltshire crash
Police have arrested a man after a pedestrian was killed in a crash in Wiltshire,
Police said were called following reports that a van had collided with a pedestrian on the A345 near Woodhenge at about 00:20 GMT.
The man, who was in his 30s, died at the scene.
A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving whilst disqualified and has since been bailed.
Officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
