Wiltshire woman seriously injured after car crashes into tree
- Published
A woman in her 80s was airlifted to hospital after her vehicle crashed into a tree.
The incident happened on the A346 near Cadley Garage in Wiltshire on 12 November.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 14:15 GMT following a report that a Suzuki Swift had collided with a tree.
The driver was taken to Southmead Hospital in Bristol with life-threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the collision.
Wiltshire Police have asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage to contact them.
