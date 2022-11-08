Wiltshire Dog Warden Service receives Gold RSPCA award
- Published
The Wiltshire Dog Warden Service has received national recognition from the RSPCA.
The service has been awarded a Gold Stray Dogs award in the 2022 RSPCA PawPrints Awards.
The annual awards recognise local councils which have clear procedures and protocols in place to ensure the welfare of stray dogs.
The past year has seen a large increase in stray dogs, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The RSPCA described the Wiltshire Dog Warden Service team as an "inspiration to others".
Ian Blair-Pilling, Wiltshire Council's cabinet member for public protection, said: "We are extremely proud of our Dog Warden Service and all that they have achieved.
"This has been an especially difficult year for the team, with long waiting lists at shelters and a large increase in stray dogs, many of which appear to have been abandoned by their owners."
Lee Gingell, the RSPCA's public affairs manager for local government, said: "We're delighted to recognise Wiltshire Council's stray dog provision with a gold PawPrint.
"From proactive work to encourage responsible pet ownership, to the provision of an out-of-hours service, this service is vital for animal welfare in Wiltshire."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk