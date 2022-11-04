Driver banned for speeding past police at 136mph on M4
A driver who sped past police at 136mph (218kmh) on a motorway has been banned from driving.
Vasile Lucut was spotted travelling at nearly twice the speed limit by a police traffic unit patrolling the M4 in Wiltshire on 20 September.
The 26-year-old, from Bridgwater in Somerset, was given a 60-day driving ban and fined £700.
PC Steve Harding of Wiltshire Police Roads Policing Unit said it was an "absurd speed" for Lucut to be doing.
He pleaded guilty to one charge of speeding at a hearing at Swindon Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
The court heard that after midnight on 20 September, officers saw Lucut, between junctions 16 and 17 of the M4, travelling at 108mph (173kmh).
When they caught up with him, he had accelerated up to his top speed of 136mph, and was pulled over.
PC Harding said: "Lucut is incredibly fortunate that he wasn't involved in a collision with another vehicle, road furniture or debris as it would've resulted in almost certain severe injury or death.
"At those kinds of speeds there is almost no time to react should something unexpected happen.
"Hopefully the disqualification and fine will make him reflect on the manner of his driving and not do it again."
As well as the ban and fine, Lucut, of North Street, North Petherton, was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £280.