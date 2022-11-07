Salisbury street pastors 'the night's unsung heroes'
For some, they provide flip-flops to ease aching feet - for others they offer vital comfort in hard times.
Street pastors are often the unsung heroes of the night economy but in Salisbury they have racked up over 40,000 patrol hours in 13 years.
With more than 45,000 conversations between them since 2009, as well, there is rarely a quiet night.
Halloween is now regarded as their busiest night of the year - and 2022 certainly lived up to expectations.
"Halloween's probably the best night of the year now, it's taken over from New Year's Eve" Sean Cullen, director of Chapel Nightclub in Salisbury, tells me as I join the pastors on patrol.
Before hitting the streets pastors have to complete 50 hours of training, which includes how to spot signs of modern day slavery and and being aware of vulnerable women, who may be susceptible to predatory men.
"It's not uncommon for us to approach a couple and to ask the woman, 'Do you know this man?', who's escorting her and probably half the time they don't... quite often the female is really relieved and pleased we've intervened," says Brian Livesey, leader of Salisbury Street Pastors.
The pastors discard bottles and smashed glass is binned throughout the night, to help protect people's feet and remove potential weapons in the event of a fight breaking out.
'They gel us all'
But as well as safety, comfort is high on the pastors' priority list, and they hand out countless lollipops and those flip-flops to those who have ditched the heels.
The pastors have built a close relationship with local partners though and it is clear to me they are regarded as more than just friendly faces armed with goodies.
"They gel us all from authorities, to venues to customers... without them it would be a really different place. They're very special people," says Amanda Newbury, owner of Brown Street bar.
But the pastors are not just looking after those on a night out, rough sleepers were also being offered support in the early hours.
A man and a woman had settled in for the night at a sheltered, secluded spot known to the pastors, but they were grateful for the check in and having given them some water, we left them to sleep.
The pastors are also helping a growing number of homeless people earlier in the evening before they disappear off the streets for more secluded spots.
"Once a year, Wiltshire Council come and do a count and we often help with that but they can only count the people on the streets at the time when they do the count," says Brian Percey, one of the pastors' coordinators.
At 03:50 the team make their way to the taxi rank for one final stop, still smiling, content in the knowledge they have made a little difference.