Woman, 60, knocked unconscious by intruder in Chippenham
- Published
A 60-year-old woman was left lying unconscious for several hours after being pushed by an intruder.
She had left her Chippenham home unlocked while she collected items from her car and found three boys in her living room when she returned, police said.
The woman hit her head as she was pushed and said £120 was missing from her wallet when she came to.
Wiltshire Police are investigating and appealing for information.
The incident occurred in Hunters Field at about 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.
The 60-year-old described the boys in her living room as aged between 10 and 15, wearing dark ripped jeans and dark hoodies.
She was taken to the Royal United Hospital in Bath to receive treatment for head and shoulder injuries.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk