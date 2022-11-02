Plans for 100 new houses in Wiltshire unveiled
- Published
Plans to build 100 new houses to "create an attractive place for future generations" in Wiltshire have been unveiled.
The homes could be built on land off Spitfire Road, about 0.5 miles (1km) from Calne town centre, as part of the county council's five-year plan.
Some residents have opposed the idea, raising concerns over increased traffic on Spitfire Road.
The county council has been approached for comment.
A total of 30% of the housing on the 11-acre (4.5-hectare) site, made up of four fields, will be affordable in line with government planning policy, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
The site has no previous planning history until it was put forward by developer Robert Hitchens Ltd.
An online public consultation was held between 24 March and 11 April, and the proposals say objections were raised, including by one Calne resident who said: "Enough already! Go build somewhere else Calne has too many houses not enough services.
"Before long we will merge with lower Compton and the tip will be a playground."
'Already dangerous'
Another resident said: "This was not part of the Calne plan. Calne does not have the infrastructure to support the plan, let alone any additional development.
"The roundabout is already dangerous with near misses occurring on a daily basis which will only increase with the proposed developments in the area. For the safety of the community, this should not go ahead. A nature reserve around the attenuation pond would be much more suitable."
The plans will surrounding "create a positive sense of place that fosters well-being, inclusion and overall community cohesion."
People have until 24 November to comment on the proposals.