Three arrested on suspicion of murdering five-week-old baby
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a five-week-old baby.
The infant was admitted to Salisbury District Hospital on 1 September but died on 9 September.
An 18-year-old woman, 23-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.
They were also arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing a child to come to significant harm, Wiltshire Police said.
The force said inquiries are ongoing.
