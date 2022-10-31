Girl, 16, sexually assaulted at Wiltshire End of the Road festival
A 16-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted while watching a band at south Wiltshire's End of the Road festival, police have said.
The girl was attacked while standing at the very front of the crowd at Larmer Tree Gardens shortly shortly after 21.30 BST on Saturday, 3 September.
The offender is described white, more than 6ft tall and aged between 40 and 60.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
Wiltshire Police said that the victim immediately went to security but the suspect was not located.
He was wearing a black t-shirt with bold text and blue jeans, the force added.
The festival takes place near Tollard Royal on the Wiltshire/Dorset border, between Salisbury and Blandford Forum.