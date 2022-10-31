Swindon stabbing: Three arrested after boy, 14, attacked
A 14-year-old boy suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a stabbing.
Three teenagers have been arrested over the incident, which happened in Swindon on Saturday.
The victim was stabbed just before 16:30 BST close to the Link Centre in the west of the town.
He remains in hospital while the trio, who were arrested on suspicion of causing GBH, have since been released on police bail.
Wiltshire Police said the three teenage boys arrested, two aged 14 and one aged 13, were detained on Saturday evening and Sunday.
The force has appealed for anyone with information about the attack to contact it.
