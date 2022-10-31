Wiltshire police officers face using food parcel scheme
Police officers struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis have been offered a lifeline with a food parcel scheme.
The "Law and Larder" project was set up by the Wiltshire Police Federation following conversations with officers struggling to make ends meet.
The federation is encouraging officers of any rank to apply if they are worried about money.
The parcels will also contain other essentials such as toiletries.
"Even in Wiltshire we recognise the low wages that our new officers are expected to start on," a federation spokesman said.
"Added with the rise living costs, it doesn't take a genius to realise the wages for a new officer, on between £19,971 to £22,000 for the first three years of their career, won't stretch far."
'Won't be getting easier'
Officers and civilian police staff can apply to the scheme using a form on the police federation's website.
Phil Matthews, chair of the federation, said: "I speak with officers regularly about this and with increasing fuel bills heading into the colder months, this won't be getting any easier.
"I would encourage both police officers of any rank, and any civilian colleagues in any department to use this scheme if they need to.
"We are not just here for those involved in conduct, we are here to assist our members in any way we can."
He added that in future, the federation might consider installing larders with supplies for officers and staff at police stations in the county.