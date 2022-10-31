Melksham plan for 112 houses on scrap yard submitted
Plans have been submitted to build 112 houses on a vacant scrap yard.
The proposal for the land in Melksham, Wiltshire, includes apartments, houses, public spaces and cycle paths.
Local people were consulted to get their views on plans for the site, which is beside a railway line and the busy Bath Road, Wiltshire Council said.
If it is approved the surrounding roads would not become congested with new traffic, Stantonbury Building and Development Company (SBDC) said.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, despite the noise of trains and cars beside the site, the planning application says the site is still suitable for residential development.
SBDC said 30% of the property on site will be affordable housing and the plan includes 248 car parking spaces.
Scrubland areas that remain undeveloped will be opened up for public use as a park.
Pedestrian routes will be weaved through the development between Bath Road and Dunch Lane, and additional routes over the South Brook and the railway line could be added in the future.
