Swindon ex-mayor Derek Benfield was 'a friendly and witty man'
Former colleagues have paid tribute to the ex-mayor of Swindon Derek Benfield who has died aged 89.
Mr Benfield served on Covingham Parish Council for 33 years from 1988. He was also a Labour borough councillor for Covingham from 1992 to 2004.
His last year as a borough councillor was spent as the mayor of Swindon.
"He did a lot for the area, he was a very friendly man and very witty, I have very good memories of him," said borough councillor Kevin Parry.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), leader of the council David Renard said he was "a great advocate" for Swindon.
"I was elected a few years before his year as mayor, and it was an interesting time as the council was split down the middle, so he had to chair some pretty difficult meetings as mayor," Mr Renard said.
"He had the authority and respect to be able to do that successfully."
The pair used to regularly see each other at Swindon Town football matches.
Mr Benfield's wife of more than 60 years, Pam, died in 2015, and the couple had three children, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
'A true gent'
Labour councillor Kevin Small said he knew Mr Benfield well and considered him a friend.
"We were sometimes political rivals, but we were friends," he said.
Mr Small took over from him as deputy leader of the group when he became mayor.
"I think the main thing I'll remember is his loyalty to fellow councillors and his determination to support us."
Val Curtis, the chairman of Covingham Parish Council said: "He has left a legacy that will live on for many years to come.
"He was a true gent, and a friend to many, and will live on in people's memories as one of the defining characters in Swindon's recent history."