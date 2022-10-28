Wilton A36 shut as lorry gets stuck under bridge

A lorry trapped beneath a railway bridgeWiltshire Police
The lorry got stuck under the bridge on the A36 in Wilton

A Wiltshire road is closed after a lorry got stuck under a bridge.

The HGV became jammed under the bridge, close to Kingsway in Wilton, at about 09:00 BST and a section of the A36 is currently shut to traffic.

Wiltshire Police said the driver had been issued a traffic offence report for careless driving.

It means they could be fined, summoned to court or sent on a driver education course, once the full circumstances of the alleged offence are known.

The height of the bridge is marked in both feet and metres.

In a tweet, the force said: "If only the bridge height was marked…. Ow wait!"

A spokesman said it was not yet known how long the road will be shut.

