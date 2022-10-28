Wilton A36 shut as lorry gets stuck under bridge
- Published
A Wiltshire road is closed after a lorry got stuck under a bridge.
The HGV became jammed under the bridge, close to Kingsway in Wilton, at about 09:00 BST and a section of the A36 is currently shut to traffic.
Wiltshire Police said the driver had been issued a traffic offence report for careless driving.
It means they could be fined, summoned to court or sent on a driver education course, once the full circumstances of the alleged offence are known.
The height of the bridge is marked in both feet and metres.
In a tweet, the force said: "If only the bridge height was marked…. Ow wait!"
A spokesman said it was not yet known how long the road will be shut.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.