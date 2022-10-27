Wiltshire Council is creating a map of warm spaces in the county
Wiltshire Council is creating a map of warm spaces and community food providers to help direct people to.
There are also plans to introduce warm spaces in council-owned buildings such as libraries where it intends to provide additional support for users.
Surveys have been sent out to gather details for the map which the council said should be available by November.
"We'll do what we can to guide people through this very challenging time," the council leader said.
Richard Clewer, leader of Wiltshire Council, said: "Just as we saw during the pandemic, residents and communities up and down the county are joining forces to help people in need and look out for one another."
"We are working hard to get our own warm spaces up and running, which will be informed by the data collection we're doing, and we are also collaborating with partners to look at any other ways to support people.
"We thank everyone out there doing what they can and it's something we never take for granted," he added.
However, leader of the Liberal Democrats Ian Thorn criticised the council for using the word "challenge" rather than "crisis" when discussing the cost of living at a full council meeting on 18 October.
He described the prospect of people having to shelter in libraries just to stay warm as "extraordinary and shocking," the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"I think the use of the word 'challenge' rather devalues that and I would hope that we can avoid that word," Mr Thorn said.