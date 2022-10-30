Poppy Appeal: Swindon field of crosses commemorates the fallen
- Published
A field of remembrance has been set up to commemorate people who lost their lives in military service.
The Royal British Legion's Field of Remembrance at Lydiard House Park Swindon is open to the public to visit.
A two-minute silence was held as it was opened on Thursday, to pay respects to the fallen.
Part of the legion's annual Poppy Appeal, the field features more than 3,500 crosses and commemorative markers.
The markers commemorate people killed in World War One and Two through to more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Each cross has a personal message to someone who lost their life during military service.
Many of the dedications are to those lost in World War One, between 1914 and 1918.
One visitor said: "Wiltshire's such a military county, with so many service families in and around the county.
"To have somewhere to go that is really peaceful and special, where they can remember someone they lost and loved, will actually mean a lot to them."