Heytesbury: Highest civilian accolade for man who saved woman from fire
A Bristol man has been given one of the fire service's top awards for civilians after his "incredible bravery" saved a woman from a house fire.
On 16 February Neil Luton was working in Heytesbury, Wiltshire, when he discovered a house was on fire with someone trapped inside.
He tried to enter the building but was stopped by flames blocking his path.
Mr Luton climbed onto a garden table and coaxed the woman out of a window onto a single story roof.
He then used a ladder provided by a neighbour to help her climb down safely.
Mr Luton was given the Chief Fire Officer's Commendation and a Bronze Medal from the Society for the Protection of Life from Fire at Chippenham fire station on 17 October.
Chief Fire Officer Ben Ansell said: "A Chief Fire Officer's Commendation is the highest award that I can give to a member of the public for acts of outstanding bravery, selflessness or courage in the face of adversity.
"In exceptional cases, I will also make a nomination to other bodies for recognition, and I was extremely pleased that the Society for the Protection of Life from Fire has recognised Neil for his incredible bravery on that day.
"It was my honour to make the presentation of a bronze medal on their behalf."
'Real honour'
Accepting his awards, Mr Luton said: "At the time, I just acted instinctively; I knew there were dangers, but I could also see how I could help.
"I didn't expect any recognition, and it's incredible that this has now happened. It's a real honour."
Mr Ansell added: "Neil acted instinctively, selflessly and bravely, with complete disregard for his own safety.
"By putting himself at risk, his actions that morning were the definition of courage under pressure, and saved the occupant from serious injury, and even the potential of losing her life."