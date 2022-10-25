Pet charity fields record calls as cost of living bites
Animal charities said record numbers of owners were turning their pets over to them citing the cost of living crisis.
The Dogs Trust in Salisbury said pets were being given up because people could not afford vet and food bills.
Bath Cats and Dogs Home has also experienced a rise in cats and dogs being brought in, or found as strays.
A record 4,993 owners contacted the Dog's Trust about its handover service in August, up 26% on August 2021, where owners cited the cost of living.
People said they faced a choice between feeding themselves or feeding their animals, according to the charities.
Neil Barker, assistant operations manager at Dogs Trust Salisbury said: "We understand it's a very highly emotionally charged and difficult time, it's not something people do easily.
"But, if you're faced with the choice of paying your heating bill and paying your pet's vet bill, you know which one's going to come out on top."
The charity said 45% of dog owners in the South West had said it was more difficult for them to provide everything their dog needed, compared to before the cost of living crisis began.
Rachel Jones, Chief Executive at Bath Cats and Dogs Home said: "This year so far we've had over a 100 dogs that have come in a strays and not claimed.
"We try our hardest to find an owner but sometimes that owner is not out there looking for them."
A food bank has been set up in Salisbury to help with vet care and relief pressure on owners.