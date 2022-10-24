Cost of living: Swindon to release map of 'warm places'
A town is planning to release a map of "warm places" where people who are struggling to heat their homes will be able to go this winter.
Swindon Borough Council hopes this will help to prevent the health problems associated with cold homes.
As energy prices rise, an increasing number of so-called warm banks have been popping up around the UK.
Councillor Cathy Martyn said: "If you're hungry and cold, you won't be healthy.
"If you're not in good health, you won't be strong enough to face the challenges of the British winter."
The council is working with organisations across the town to co-ordinate the effort.
Public spaces such as churches, community centres, parish centres and libraries are being contacted to ask if they are happy to be added to the list.
Ms Martyn, cabinet member for housing and health inequalities, said some communities had already set such spaces up.
The Warm and Welcome Spaces list will also provide information, advice, signposting and essential items where possible.
Ms Martyn told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "It is essential that we look to provide places where people can go, free of charge, to access warmth, and a hot drink and company if that is what they want."
It comes as Wiltshire Council has started work mapping all public warm spaces already available in the county and will continue to give advice and grants to make properties more energy efficient.
A survey has been sent out to collect the information which will then be published on the county council's website.
