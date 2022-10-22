Malmesbury fire: Investigation launched into workshop blaze
An investigation has been launched into a fire at a car workshop which damaged multiple vehicles.
Five fire crews were called to Hyams Autos in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, at around 03:00 BST on Saturday.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said they were initially concerned that there may have been people in the flats above, but no injuries were reported.
The fire has now been extinguished but the building's roof was damaged by the flames.
