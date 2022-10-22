Malmesbury fire: Investigation launched into workshop blaze

Hyams Autos workshop, in Malmesbury High Street
Firefighters worked into the late morning to extinguish the flames

An investigation has been launched into a fire at a car workshop which damaged multiple vehicles.

Five fire crews were called to Hyams Autos in Malmesbury, Wiltshire, at around 03:00 BST on Saturday.

Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service said they were initially concerned that there may have been people in the flats above, but no injuries were reported.

The fire has now been extinguished but the building's roof was damaged by the flames.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics