Swindon man raped woman at knifepoint
A man who raped a woman after holding a knife to her neck and demanding sex has been jailed for 13 years.
Sam Knight, 38, from Swindon, also sexually assaulted his victim on another occasion.
Knight was found guilty of rape and sexual assault after a trial at Swindon Crown Court. He previously admitted to controlling and coercive behaviour.
He was sentenced to prison plus another four years on extended licence on Thursday.
Det Con Corrina Wiltshire, of Wiltshire Police, said: "This was a traumatic time for the victim."
"I would like to take this opportunity to commend her for her bravery in reporting the incidents to the police initially, and for her openness in discussing what must have been an incredibly difficult experience for her," she added.
"Knight has now been jailed for 13 years, and I hope this sends a powerful message to victims of rape or sexual assault that we will do all we can to support them and ensure perpetrators are put before the courts."