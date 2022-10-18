Wonky road made one-way system after Lyneham landslip
A one-way system has been introduced after a landslide closed a road through Wiltshire.
People living by the B4069 near Lyneham say up to 18,000 vehicles per month are trying to use narrow diversion routes.
"It's chaotic. I fear what'll happen as people are ignoring the no-entry signs, and there's going to be a head-on crash," said resident June Griffiths.
Clack Hill will now be one-way, and temporary speed limits will be enforced after the landslip near Lyneham.
Wiltshire Council has pledged to enforce the one-way system.
John Manners lives nearby and said drivers were frightened of being held up in traffic and were instead speeding through Bradenstoke.
"We've had people driving through here at 50 to 60 miles per hour, we can't be putting up with it," he said.
Wiltshire Council has started drilling boreholes into the landslip to investigate the ground.
Samples will be sent to laboratories for testing before it decides what to do to repair the road.
"It's only recently that the road has stopped moving, making it safe for the heavy machinery to move in and begin the ground investigations work required," said Councillor Dr Mark McClelland.
