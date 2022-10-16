Wiltshire Council plea after tonnes of litter picked off road
More than three tonnes of litter was collected from roads in the south and west of Wiltshire in a recent council clean up operation.
Workers collected 245 bags of rubbish between September and October, Wiltshire Council said.
Around 2.7 tonnes of waste in 206 bags were collected from the A350 from Warminster to Sedgehill alone.
The council has now issued a plea to people to stop littering.
'Protect our countryside'
In a tweet, it said: "Please play your part in protecting our beautiful countryside by taking your waste home."
In recent weeks, the council has secured two successful prosecutions of fly-tippers, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Chippenham resident, Joseph Hillier of Stockwood Road, was fined £2,001 at Swindon Magistrates Court on 30 September for fly-tipping his domestic waste in the countryside of Corsham last spring.
While Nicholas Farmer, from Andover, was banned from driving for three months, as decided by Salisbury Magistrates Court on 6 October, for dumping waste on the outskirts of Marlborough.
The court also ordered his vehicle be crushed.
