Woman sexually assaulted in Trowbridge park

The woman was attacked in Biss Meadows Country Park on Tuesday evening

A woman has been sexually assaulted in a Wiltshire park.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the woman was attacked in Biss Meadows Country Park in Trowbridge.

The incident happened between 19:30 and 20:30 BST on Tuesday, Wiltshire Police said.

The victim described her attacker as a man around 20-years-old with black hair, a beard and a moustache.

Officers have urged anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

A cordon set up in the area has now been lifted.

