Man sentenced after performing doughnuts with person on car roof
A video of a man performing doughnuts in his car while a person was on the roof has been released.
Callum Ritchings, 23, of Field Barn, Kemble, Gloucestershire, was filmed by a Wiltshire Police drone at a car meet in Swindon on 24 April.
Police said his car came within 1.5m of watching spectators while he was driving around in circles.
Ritchings pleaded guilty to dangerous driving at Swindon Magistrates' Court on 27 September.
He was banned from driving for 12 months and was ordered to take a retest before he can drive again.
The 23-year-old must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £180 costs.
Ritchings took his BMW to a car meet on an industrial estate attended by about 150 people and was stopped by officers as he was leaving.
His car was found to have a missing front bumper and dangerous tread depth on its tyres, police said.
Sgt Will Ayres, of Wiltshire Police, said: "The drone footage of this incident is really quite shocking.
"Not only was Ritchings risking someone's life by performing doughnuts with a person on the roof of his vehicle, but his manner of driving could have so easily caused injury or worse to the crowds of people who were stood nearby watching."