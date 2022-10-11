Swindon homes evacuated after crash causes gas leak
A number of homes have been evacuated and a cordon has been put in place following a gas leak in Swindon.
Wiltshire Police said a collision between a Skoda Octavia and a parked vehicle had led to a gas box being damaged on Kingshill Road.
The collision occurred at about 13:00 BST and the road is expected to remain closed "for some time", said police.
Fire crews and gas engineers are at the scene and a 25m (75ft) cordon is in operation.
A spokesperson for Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said that about a dozen homes had been evacuated "as a precaution".
"We were initially called to a two vehicle road traffic collision at 1.01pm and two crews were mobilised, from Swindon and Stratton.
"No-one was trapped in the vehicles, but the crash resulted in a gas leak.
"Engineers are now on scene and isolating the gas supply, so we hope things will be brought to a close very soon," they added.
Drivers are being told to expect disruption in the Old Town area of Swindon and to seek alternative routes.
