Plans to move Swindon Museum and Art Gallery into town centre
- Published
Swindon Museum and Art Gallery is to be temporarily moved into the town centre.
The museum will move from its current home in Old Town to the first floor of the Civic Offices on Euclid Street.
The long-term plan is to make a permanent home at Swindon's proposed Cultural Quarter.
A public meeting is being held on Wednesday, 19 October for people to contribute ideas for the exhibition spaces.
The museum's new home is bigger than its previous site at Apsley House in Old Town, meaning more of its extensive modern collection - one of the biggest outside of London - can be put on show.
Coach parking will be available and a space will be set up for school learning, which will double up as an area for museum events aimed at families.
Councillor Matty Courtliff, cabinet member for culture, heritage, leisure and town centre experience, described the public meeting as "a great opportunity for local people to find out a bit more about our exciting plans for the new home of the museum and art gallery.
"The additional floor space at the Civic Offices will allow us to bring our fantastic art and heritage artefacts to life for more residents to enjoy.
"The potential to expand our learning programme and have more schools visiting the collections is a huge plus point."
Swindon Museum and Art Gallery is expected to reopen on Euclid Street in Spring 2023.