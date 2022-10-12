Wiltshire bridge beyond economic repair to be replaced
- Published
A Wiltshire bridge which "cannot be economically repaired" is set to be replaced over the next eight months.
Network Rail plans to deconstruct St Margaret Street Bridge in Bradford on Avon, maintain the existing abutments and build a new bridge in its place by next May.
During that period the road will be closed and a footpath next to the bridge will also be partially closed.
The firm said it was the "least disruptive solution".
"The bridge is life-expired and in a very poor condition which cannot be economically repaired," it added in plans outlining the works.
"This will prevent the bridge from being involuntary weight restricted or closed, it will also provide a major maintenance-free period for at least 25 years."
The closure began on Monday and traffic diversions have been put in place via Junction Road to the B3109, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The bus stop beside United Church on the road across from the bridge will also not be in use.
During this time, buses towards Trowbridge will continue to pick up at the Town Bridge and then at a temporary bus stop on Junction Road before heading towards Trowbridge.
Delays likely
The closure order says: "It is anticipated that the works will take the stated duration to complete depending upon weather conditions.
"Access will be maintained for residents and businesses where possible, although delays are likely due to the nature of the works."
Sarah Gibson, a Wiltshire councillor for Bradford on Avon South, said there were plans to replace the bridge before the pandemic but lockdown had delayed them.
Some residents have expressed concerns about the length of time the work will take and at being unable to park near their homes.
Dr Mark McClelland, Wiltshire Council's cabinet member for transport, previously said that the council's streetworks team were in discussion with Network Rail to ensure any traffic disruption would be kept to a minimum.
Demolition work and the removal of bridge beams is set to begin on Tuesday, 18 October and last for one week.
The replacement bridge is a similar style to the existing one, Network Rail said.