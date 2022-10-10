Swindon: Three held after teenager injured during disorder
- Published
Three people have been arrested after a teenager sustained what is thought to be a knife injury during disorder at a retail park.
The violence broke out at The Orbital Retail Park, near McDonald's, Wiltshire Police said.
A 17-year-old boy sustained the injury to his back during the incident, at around 21.30 BST, on Thursday, the force said.
Police have arrested a boy, aged 17, and two men, aged 18 and 50.
The boy has been arrested on suspicion of affray whilst the two men have been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have witnessed the incident.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.