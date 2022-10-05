Man assaulted with glass bottle in Swindon
- Published
An 18-year-old man is in hospital after being assaulted with a glass bottle.
Police officers were called to reports of a disorder involving three people outside the Mini Market in Kingshill, Swindon, shortly after 12:30 BST on Tuesday.
The man suffered injuries to his hand and shoulder.
Det Insp Rachel Hardy, from Wiltshire Police, said: "We are assessing CCTV from the area and would like to speak to any witnesses."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.