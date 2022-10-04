Engineer quits job to start painting in Bath
- Published
A man who gave up his engineering career to become a painter has now scored his first solo exhibition.
Charles Minty, who has no formal artistic training, left his job to follow his passion and become an outdoor - or 'plein air' - painter.
He has created a series of paintings called 'City of My Childhood', with 20 oil paintings of Bath and Wiltshire being displayed in the Bath Guildhall.
Mr Minty, 41, from Wiltshire, spends hundreds of hours outside.
He was inspired to start painting due to the love of fresh air he has had ever since growing up on a farm.
He said: "I had no idea when I set out on this journey that in little over a year, I would be having my first solo exhibition in Bath.
"It was a very hard decision to leave behind a secure job and take the plunge."
He said he finds Bath a "fascinating" place to paint.
"I always get so many people coming up to talk to me, to encourage me, when I am painting, which is wonderful."
Mr Minty said he was painting outside Guildhall in Bath one day when the mayor approached him and suggested the exhibition.
Mr Minty recently painted a huge painting of Queen Elizabeth II from a 1953 Coronation photograph.
He took the painting to Windsor, and finished it while in the crowds at The Long Walk at her funeral on 19 September.
He said it was "an amazing experience and I'm so pleased I was able to do it".
The painting is also on display at the exhibition.
'Plein Air' painting is an art form that became possible with the invention of tube paints in the 1800s.
No longer confined to the constraints of a studio, artists could take their work outdoors and better connect with the environment they wanted to capture.
'City of My Childhood' is at the Guildhall in Bath and runs until 18 November.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk