Recycling Technologies in Swindon enters administration
By Dan O'Brien
Political reporter
- Published
A company that was acclaimed for pioneering a method of recycling all types of plastic waste has entered into administration.
Recycling Technologies, based in Swindon, has halted all operations and almost all of their 73 employees have been made redundant.
Its patented technology converts plastics into a form of oil, allowing it to be remoulded into new products.
The firm took on some Honda employees when the car plant closed in 2021.
