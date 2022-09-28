M4 lorry fire closes stretch of motorway in both directions
- Published
A lorry fire has led to a stretch of the M4 in Wiltshire being closed in both directions.
Fire crews were called out to the motorway between junction 14 for Hungerford and junction 15 for Swindon shortly after 10:30 BST.
Crews from Swindon, Stratton St Margaret and Royal Wootton Bassett dealt with the lorry which was on fire on the eastbound carriageway.
Wiltshire Police advised drivers to seek alternative routes.
National Highways said the westbound carriageway had been reopened after a short closure and by 11:40 BST two lanes on the eastbound carriageway had also been reopened.
Lane one remains closed with the lorry on the hard shoulder.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.