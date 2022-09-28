Swindon driver who dragged police officer along ground jailed
A driver who dragged a police officer along the ground while attempting to flee has been jailed.
Matthew Turley, 20, had pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking without consent, dangerous driving and possession of an offensive weapon.
Turley, of Swindon, was jailed for 40 months and disqualified from driving for about four years and eight months.
Police said the officer was dragged about 20 ft (6m) during the "frightening experience".
"Fortunately the officer was not seriously injured," Wiltshire Police said.
Turley, of Cambria Place, was jailed on Monday at Swindon Crown Court and had also admitted a public order offence and possession of cannabis.
He was stopped by police while driving a Toyota Aygo on 24 July 2021.
An officer had stood at the driver's window and asked Turley to stop the engine - but instead he accelerated, dragging along the officer whose arm was inside the car, police said.
Woman injured
During the struggle, the officer noticed a woman in the path of Turley's vehicle and so pulled the steering wheel towards him and away from the direction of the woman to avoid a serious collision.
The car made contact with the woman's knee causing her significant bruising, and Turley made off at speed. The vehicle was later located.
PC William Saunders said Turley was already disqualified from driving at the time of the incident after a previous conviction of aggravated vehicle taking in 2020.
"This was a frightening experience for the officer involved as well as the member of the public who was injured as a result of Turley's reckless actions," he said.
"Thanks to the officer's quick thinking actions, the woman escaped without serious injury but did sustain tyre marks and serious bruising to her leg."
"I am pleased that Turley has been given a prison sentence and a significant disqualification from driving."
