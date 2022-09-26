Swindon parking shortage sparks women's safety concerns
A lack of suitable residential parking in a town has sparked concerns about women's safety.
Swindon Town councillor Marina Strinkovsky says people cannot park near their homes and are being forced to walk long distances.
The issue has been raised with her following the deaths of Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, both attacked while walking alone after dark, she added.
Residents' parking will be debated by the council later this month.
Ms Strinkovsky told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: "This has become an issue with a capital I, not a minor inconvenience, and women found they could have their voice heard on it.
"I don't own a car, and like many people I thought it wasn't that big an issue - if you live in a Victorian or Edwardian terrace, the streets aren't designed for dual car ownership, and there isn't much you can do.
"But it has been raised with me several times."
'Local knowledge is key'
The recently-elected councillor said local knowledge is key to finding a solution.
She continued: "People know their streets and area. In my street, I think there's space for three extra spaces, other people in other streets will have similar knowledge.
"It will need a granular solution - shortening the double yellow lines in one street, doing something else in another one, specific solutions for specific streets and area and that's where the knowledge of the people living there will be key."
The motion will be debated at a full council meeting on 29 September.
