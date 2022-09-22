Pret a Manger customer had fatal reaction to 'vegan' wrap
A woman with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger wrap labelled as vegan despite containing traces of milk, a coroner has ruled.
Celia Marsh died after eating the super veg rainbow flatbread while shopping with her family in Bath in 2017.
The coconut yoghurt used as dressing from Australian brand CoYo is thought to have contained traces of milk.
The inquest heard Mrs Marsh, 42, "religiously avoided" dairy after a near-fatal experience months prior.
Maria Voisin, senior coroner for Avon, concluded the mother of five had suffered an anaphylactic shock after eating the wrap.
"A product marked dairy-free had become cross-contaminated by milk" during its manufacture, the coroner said.
Ms Voisin reached a narrative conclusion following a two-week inquest into Mrs Marsh's death at Avon Coroner's Court, held at Ashton Court in Bristol.
The inquest heard how passers-by and paramedics tried to save Mrs Marsh, from Melksham in Wiltshire, when she collapsed, but she died shortly afterwards.
In her verdict, Ms Voisin said the wrap Mrs Marsh bought was labelled dairy free.
"Celia Marsh was not aware the wrap contained milk protein," she continued.
The protein was in an ingredient called Coyo that contained an extra ingredient called HG1.
"The contamination arose because the ingredient HG1 was cross-contaminated during manufacture," said Ms Voisin.
The coconut yoghurt was licensed for manufacture in the UK to British firm Planet Coconut.
'Information not passed on'
The CEO of Pret a Manger, Pano Christou, said the company "fully supported" the coroner's findings.
"As a father and husband, I can only imagine how distressing this has been for Celia's children and family.
"Our deepest sympathies remain with everyone who knew and loved Celia," he said.
"As the Coroner made clear, Planet Coconut had information which should have alerted them that their Coyo yoghurt may have contained milk and this information was not passed on to Pret.
"It goes without saying that if Pret had ever known that the Coyo yoghurt may have contained milk, we would have never used the ingredient."
He said his company had taken "significant steps" involving its suppliers and labelling policies since Mrs Marsh's death to ensure all customers were informed about the food they were buying.
