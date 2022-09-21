Chippenham plans: 131 homes in schemes before council
- Published
A councils is considering plans for 131 new homes in a Wiltshire town.
If plans are approved, 61 homes will be added to a proposed scheme at Hunter's Moon in Chippenham and 70 homes built on Saltersford Lane in Patterdown.
Bloor Homes, the developer behind the Hunter's Moon development, said it would "help resolve an identified housing need in Chippenham".
Waddeton Park Ltd, the other developer, also said it would help address an ongoing housing shortfall.
If planning permission is granted, the 61 homes at Hunter's Moon will be constructed on land that was originally going to be used for industrial purposes, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
And 37 would be for sale, 15 would be rented and nine would be shared ownership.
The 61 homes adds to its existing plans for more than 500 homes.
The developer said the application should be considered in the context of "Wiltshire's urgent housing need".
Residents have until 13 October to register their comments on the planning applications for both sites.
