Queen's funeral: Nepalese Association holds private service
The Nepalese Association of Wiltshire marked the Queen's funeral with pipers, readings and flowers.
Piper Debi Sunwar played the pipe during a ceremony held in Swindon and people left flowers for the Queen.
Durga Gurung, chairman of the association, said the service was helpful to Nepalese people who had "trouble understanding English".
"They can respect the Queen and understand the language, that's why we organised this," he said.
He added: "Today is a very, very sad day and we miss our queen."
Retired Maj Santa Pun MBE was among those attending the service.
He met the Queen when he was awarded the MBE for his tour in Afghanistan.
"That was such a proud moment for me, to be able to meet her and speak to her," he said.
Also in Wiltshire, the Parade cinema in Marlborough screened the funeral for the public.
