Diversions as A350 traffic lights are modernised
Diversions and road closures are in place for three weeks to allow traffic lights to be updated.
Work on the A350 at Upton Scudamore began on 19 September and will finish on 15 October 2022.
The traffic signals are being modernised to enable remote monitoring and traffic-flow improvement.
Delays are expected and people are advised to follow the signed diversion routes on the A36 and A361.
The junction area will also be resurfaced and road studs installed.
Councillor Laura Mayes, deputy leader of Wiltshire Council said: "We apologise for any inconvenience or delays caused by these works, but the current signals have now been in place for more than 20 years and are no longer fit for purpose. "
The Westbury Road into Warminster will be closed for the duration of the scheme from and a signed diversion route will be in place.
The remainder of the junction, including the A350, will operate under two-way temporary traffic lights to ensure the safety of the contractor and highway users.
Between 3 and 15 October the whole junction will be closed overnight so the resurfacing can take place.
Further overnight resurfacing works are also being carried out on the A36 north of the BP/Travel Lodge roundabout at its junction with the A361 between 19 September and 22 October.
Both schemes will share the A361 Diversion route.
