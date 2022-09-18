Queen's funeral: Army musician's pride at being part of procession
An army musician said he is "immensely proud" to be playing as part of the Queen's procession.
Musician Owain Walton will be lining up on Horse Guards Parade with his bandmates on Monday.
The 23-year-old, from Royal Wootton Bassett, plays the cornet in British Army Band Tidworth, and has been rehearsing throughout the week.
The procession follows the Queen's funeral at Westminster Abbey, which begins at 11:00 BST on Monday.
"It's just such a sad, sad occasion but you want to make sure you do your best," Musn Walton said.
"Everyone's excited, everyone's looking forward to it, [with some] nerves as well.
"It's going to be an immensely proud moment. I don't think I'll ever do a parade this important or big ever again."
The Queen's coffin is due to process directly past Musn Walton and his bandmates at about 12:38 BST and he said he had not expected to be that close.
"It will be quite eerie and sad but also a heart-warming occasion," he added.
Acting Sergeant Faye Pursglove, from Calne, Wiltshire, is also taking part in the procession with the RAF.
She said: "To be part of this is just incredible, I think a lot of people would love to be in my position so I'm really just trying to do everybody proud".
She said: "I've been here since Monday, so we've been here practising every day since then."
The Queen's coffin is due to travel from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch at around 12:15 BST.
