Motorcyclist dies in crash with van and coach in Wiltshire

The motorcyclist, a woman in her 50s, suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene.

A motorcyclist has died after crashing into a stationary van, falling off her bike and then colliding with a coach.

The woman, in her 50s, was riding along the B390, from Chitterne towards Shrewton in Wiltshire, when she hit a stationary van on the side of the road at about 14:25 BST on Saturday.

She then fell from her bike and was in collision with a coach that was passing in the opposite direction.

Wiltshire Police is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

