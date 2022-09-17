Boys arrested after attempted armed robbery in Swindon
- Published
Two 16-year-old boys have been arrested following an attempted armed robbery in a town centre.
Wiltshire Police said officers had been called after reports of a small group of young people approaching a man close to Clarence House, in Swindon, shortly after 15:00 BST on Friday.
Officers said during an attempted robbery the man had allegedly been threatened with a suspected firearm.
The group fled the scene and the victim was uninjured.
One 16-year-old boy was arrested shortly afterwards in connection with the incident and has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
The second boy remains in custody after being arrested on Saturday morning.
Inquiries are under way and a police spokesperson said communities in Swindon would see an increased police presence, with further arrests expected.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is being asked to contact police.
