Swindon: Teen stabbed by group of attackers with weapons
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a boy was stabbed by a group of male attackers wearing balaclavas.
The teenager was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which were not described as life threatening, and no arrests were made at the time.
Wiltshire Police attended the scene at High Street, in Highworth, Swindon, at 20:30 BST on Thursday.
Det Insp Rachel Hardy said: "The young victim is lucky not to have sustained very serious injuries".
A helicopter and dog unit were rapidly deployed to the scene, police said.
"It's vital that we hear from anyone who was in the area of High Street and Swindon Street at the time of the incident," added Ms Hardy.
"It is likely that someone knows about who was involved and we would urge them to come forward with the information."
Wiltshire police are appealing for witnesses, or for anyone who has dashcam footage, to call 101, or to leave information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk